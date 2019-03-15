Home Business

Mercedes-Benz launches new AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched its AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe priced starting at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Published: 15th March 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched its AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe priced starting at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch of this latest AMG model, Mercedes-Benz India now has 15 plus AMG and ‘dream cars’ in its portfolio of performance cars for the Indian market. 
The newly launched coupe is powered by a 3-litre V6 petrol engine, producing 287 kW of power and 520 Nm of torque which accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 100 km per hour in just 4.7 seconds, the company said. 

This is the second product introduction by the company this year after the launch of V Class in January. The automaker has planned to introduce a total of 10 new products during this year. 
Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk also said the company has been very successful with its AMG product strategy in India. The range comprises a wide array of performance cars under the 43, 45, 63 and the GT models. 

“The response to the AMG 43 range has been amazing since its debut with the AMG GLE 43, and today we give further fillip to the line-up with the AMG C 43 Coup,” he said. The strategy for Mercedes-AMG, he added, is to expand the performance segment by introducing “high pedigree products”.
On the outlook for the year, Schwenk said, “2019 is going to be an exciting year for us, where we aim to create new firsts, in customer satisfaction and overall ownership experience”. Mercedes-Benz saw its sales increase a per cent last year to 15,538 units, with the firm retaining market leadership in the luxury segment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp