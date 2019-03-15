Mercedes-Benz launches new AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe

By Express News Service

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched its AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe priced starting at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch of this latest AMG model, Mercedes-Benz India now has 15 plus AMG and ‘dream cars’ in its portfolio of performance cars for the Indian market.

The newly launched coupe is powered by a 3-litre V6 petrol engine, producing 287 kW of power and 520 Nm of torque which accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 100 km per hour in just 4.7 seconds, the company said.

This is the second product introduction by the company this year after the launch of V Class in January. The automaker has planned to introduce a total of 10 new products during this year.

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk also said the company has been very successful with its AMG product strategy in India. The range comprises a wide array of performance cars under the 43, 45, 63 and the GT models.

“The response to the AMG 43 range has been amazing since its debut with the AMG GLE 43, and today we give further fillip to the line-up with the AMG C 43 Coup,” he said. The strategy for Mercedes-AMG, he added, is to expand the performance segment by introducing “high pedigree products”.

On the outlook for the year, Schwenk said, “2019 is going to be an exciting year for us, where we aim to create new firsts, in customer satisfaction and overall ownership experience”. Mercedes-Benz saw its sales increase a per cent last year to 15,538 units, with the firm retaining market leadership in the luxury segment.