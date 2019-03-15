Home Business

NHPC board approves USD 100 million fund raising from Japanese bank

The board also approved issuance of "fully serviced bonds" of up to Rs 2,017.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned NHPC on Friday said its board has approved raising around USD 100 million from MUFG Bank, Japan's largest bank, to partly finance its ongoing projects.

The company's board, which met Friday, has approved raising of fund through external commercial borrowing (ECB) in JPY equivalent to USD 100 million from MUFG Bank to part finance the capital expenditure on on-going projects, other permissible activities, NHPC said in a regulatory filing.

The board also approved issuance of "fully serviced bonds" of up to Rs 2,017.

20 crore as per mandate given by the government for 2018-19 through unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible, taxable bonds in one or more series or tranches on private placement basis from domestic market, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NHPC Japan's largest bank MUFG Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp