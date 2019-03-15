Home Business

Qualcomm to pay Apple $1 billion in rebate: US court

As part of an agreement,  the chipmaker made "sizeable quarterly payments" to Apple to offset its licensing fees until 2016.

Published: 15th March 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Apple logo. Reuters

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: A US court has ruled that Qualcomm owes Apple close to $1 billion in rebate payments. In a preliminary ruling, the judge said that Qualcomm "is obligated to make the rebate payments to Apple as they were part of a business agreement between the two companies," macrumors.com reported on Thursday.

As part of the 2013 Business Cooperation and Patent Agreement between the companies, the chipmaker made "sizeable quarterly payments" to Apple to offset its licensing fees until 2016, according to a CNET report.

Later, Qualcomm stopped making payments to Apple, before their contract ended, accusing the iPhone-maker of breaching their contract by involving government bodies like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) into probing the chipmaker's business practices.

Ahead of the April trial in San Diego, Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel has ruled in favour of Apple and his decision holds Qualcomm on the hook for the payments that it had stopped making in 2016. Even though the ruling is not final, it gives Apple a win over Qualcomm before they face-off in court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qualcomm Apple Qualcomm fine 2013 Business Cooperation and Patent Agreement Federal Trade Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp