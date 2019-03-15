Home Business

Toyota to hike prices of some models from April

According to Toyota Kirloskar Motor Deputy MD N Raja, there has been a continuous increase in vehicle demand due to which the move is being taken.

Published: 15th March 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota

Toyota logo used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it will increase prices of some of its products from next month in order to offset a rise in input costs.

"We have been absorbing additional costs through a bouquet of cost reduction measures including refinement in the production process. However, considering the trend of continuous increase, we are constrained to pass on a small portion to the customers," TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said in a statement.

The company will continue its efforts to contain costs and offer the best value to its loyal customers, he added. TKM, however, did not disclose the models that would become costlier. The company sells a range of products including popular multi-purpose vehicle Innova and premium sports utility vehicle Fortuner.

TAGS
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota price hike

