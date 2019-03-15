Home Business

US regulators sue Volkswagen over emissions scandal

The auto-giant allegedly issued bonds and asset-backed securities in US markets while senior executives knew that more than 500,000 vehicles in the US grossly exceeded legal vehicle emissions limit.

Published: 15th March 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Employees work at the production line of Volkswagen Tiguan cars in the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. (File | AP)

Image of a VW car used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US stock regulators have sued Volkswagen over the emissions cheating scandal, alleging the German automaker committed fraud by raising billions in corporate bonds while lying to investors about the environmental impact of its cars.

In a filing Thursday night in California, the Securities and Exchange Commission said that from April 2014 to May 2015, Volkswagen issued more than USD 13 billion in bonds and asset-backed securities in US markets while senior executives knew that more than 500,000 vehicles in the US grossly exceeded legal vehicle emissions limits.

By hiding the emissions scheme, Volkswagen reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in benefit by issuing securities at more attractive rates, the SEC complaint alleges. "Issuers availing themselves of American capital markets must provide investors with accurate and complete information," said Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC enforcement division.

"As we allege, Volkswagen hid its decade-long emissions scheme while it was selling billions of dollars of its bonds to investors at inflated prices," the complaint said. It seeks "disgorgement of ill-gotten gains" with prejudgment interest, and civil penalties, according to a summary of the SEC action.

It also seeks to bar former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn from serving as director or officer of any publicly traded company in the US.

VW responded saying the SEC complaint is "legally and factually flawed" and that it will fight it vigorously. "The SEC has brought an unprecedented complaint over securities sold only to sophisticated investors who were not harmed and received all payments of interest and principal in full and on time," VW said in a statement.

"The SEC does not charge that any person involved in the bond issuance knew that Volkswagen diesel vehicles did not comply with US emissions rules when these securities were sold, but simply repeats unproven claims about Volkswagen AG's former CEO, who played no part in the sales," it added.

VW fitted millions of vehicles worldwide with so-called "defeat devices", shorthand for software that reduces the output of harmful emissions during testing - only to allow it to increase many times over once on the road.

Of the 11 million vehicles VW and its subsidiaries sold worldwide with defeat devices, some 2.4 million were bought by German customers. Since admitting to "dieselgate" in 2015, the scandal has cost VW some 28 billion euros (USD 31.75 billion) for fines, compensation, buybacks and refits.

Much of that sum has poured out to 500,000 customers in the United States, with European buyers so far going without reimbursement or compensation.

In Germany, the group has paid two fines worth a combined 1.8 billion euros. Winterkorn was indicted in the United States in May of last year on charges including conspiracy to defraud the US and wire fraud. US prosecutors say Winterkorn knew of the company's emissions cheating as early as May 2014 but decided to continue with the fraud, according to the US Justice Department. Winterkorn cannot leave Germany due to the threat of an arrest on an international warrant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volkswagen Securities and Exchange Commission VW emission norms US

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp