Home Business

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to immediately join work

Inactive crew members are employees who are on any kind of leave be it casual, medical or privilege.

Published: 16th March 2019 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India Friday requested its "inactive" crew members to "immediately" join work at a time when the airline has been forced to cancel and reroute a number of US and Europe-bound flights due to closure of Pakistan airspace since February 27.

"I would like to assure you that there will be dramatic improvement in the situation in a few weeks, however, today, on behalf of the chairman I would like to earnestly appeal to all cabin crew to immediately rally behind the company in this hour of crisis," said Executive Director of Air India Madhu Mathen in a letter on Friday.

Stating that the crisis has been precipitated by the closure of Pakistan's airspace and resultant reroutings and stopovers, Mathen said Air India's chariman and managing director Ashwani Lohani "has requested all inactive crew to report for duty today itself".

Inactive crew members are employees who are on any kind of leave be it casual, medical or privilege.

"Those who are on sanctioned leave must also try to voluntarily report for duty. Looking forward to your positive response," he said.

As Pakistan keeps its airspace closed since the Indian Air Force strikes on a terrorist camp in Balakot on February 26, the operating cost for Air India, which flies to destinations in Europe and the US, has increased significantly as it is has to take longer routes.

For instance, the Delhi-Washington and Delhi-Chicago flights of the national carrier are currently making a stop at Mumbai and Vienna for refuelling and change of crew.

Air India on Thursday announced it would combine the Mumbai-New York flight with its Mumbai-Newark flight from March 16 to May 31.

On Wednesday, the airline had announced suspension of flights on the Delhi-Madrid and Delhi-Birmingham routes from March 16 "till further notice" due to "operational reasons".

In his letter, Mathen said that the national carrier "had to cancel or reschedule many flights for want of cabin crew causing severe hardship to passengers and heavy losses for the airline".

"The management is aware of the extraordinary burden that many of you are already bearing in terms of workload," Mathan said, while adding that the company has taken steps on a war footing to augment the cabin crew strength.

He added that "all other commitments and compulsions must be set aside and every member of the cabin crew must support the airline by making themselves available for duty".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp