Apollo Clinics, ApnaComplex to bring health care to doorstep

Sreejani Bhattacharyya

BENGALURU: Apollo Clinics has tied up with ApnaComplex, an application-based solutions provider for apartments complexes and societies, to set up ‘society clinics’ for the first time in India, a move that will facilitate healthcare at doorstep. While it will start with Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai, Apollo Clinics said it will extend the services to other cities such as Bombay and Delhi as well, with a spread of over 500 centres in the next three years.

“The investment for these clinics has been about Rs 20-25 crore. The ApnaComplex app will make it convenient for residents to book all services of Apollo Clinics (from consultation, diagnostics, virtual consultation to health checkups) right from the app, at a special price. The clinics will be digitally enabled for tele/video consultation with specialist doctors,” said Anand Wasker, COO, Apollo Clinics.

ApnaComplex is a start-up that currently integrates various aspects of managing a residential complex such as finances, data (of owners, facilities, assets, documents etc) and day-to-day operations. The firm is exploring ways to provide services in other aspects of resident’s life such as assistance in property resale, rentals, insurance and grocery space.