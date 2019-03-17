Home Business

Apollo Clinics, ApnaComplex to bring health care to doorstep

The firm is exploring ways to provide services in other aspects of resident’s life such as assistance in property resale, rentals, insurance and grocery space. 

Published: 17th March 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreejani Bhattacharyya
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apollo Clinics has tied up with ApnaComplex, an application-based solutions provider for apartments complexes and societies, to set up ‘society clinics’ for the first time in India, a move that will facilitate healthcare at doorstep. While it will start with Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai, Apollo Clinics said it will extend the services to other cities such as Bombay and Delhi as well, with a spread of over 500 centres in the next three years.

“The investment for these clinics has been about Rs 20-25 crore. The ApnaComplex app will make it convenient for residents to book all services of Apollo Clinics (from consultation, diagnostics, virtual consultation to health checkups) right from the app, at a special price. The clinics will be digitally enabled for tele/video consultation with specialist doctors,” said Anand Wasker, COO, Apollo Clinics.

ApnaComplex is a start-up that currently integrates various aspects of managing a residential complex such as finances, data (of owners, facilities, assets, documents etc) and day-to-day operations. The firm is exploring ways to provide services in other aspects of resident’s life such as assistance in property resale, rentals, insurance and grocery space. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp