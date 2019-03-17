Government can give support, but can’t invest in films: Sanjeev Sanyal

By Express News Service

While the government will not invest in films or content creation itself, it will, however, look into providing a framework and background support for the entertainment segment, according to Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai last week, Sanyal ruled out the possibility of the government investing in films and content creation. “The government will be there to provide background support and framework that you need but please dont ask government to be story tellers because they aren’t,” he told the audience at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organised Ficci Frames conference.

Sanyal went on to add that the government cannot invest in films and at best “it might be limited to creating some documentaries”. However, he pointed out that expecting the government to do everything would be equivalent to Supreme Court running cricket in the country.

The government’s principal economic advisor also noted that there was not much thought in the policy making establishment on the entertainment sector, even though there is a treasure trove of stories that are waiting to be told. “Even though entertainment in its wide range of opportunities is a very important part of our economy it has literally zero mind space in policy making,” he said.

Sanyal, also a writer, also observed that Indians are not very confident of their story telling abilities and are often apologetic of story delivery, which needs to change.

