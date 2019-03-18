Home Business

Rupee appreciates 17 paise to 68.93 against US dollar

Extending its gains for the sixth session, the rupee opened higher at 68.92 at the interbank forex market and gained further ground to touch 68.87.

Published: 18th March 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 68.93 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday driven by weakening greenback in overseas markets and sustained foreign inflows.

Besides, narrowing country's trade deficit and selling of the American currency by exporters supported the domestic currency, dealers said.

The marginal 2.44 per cent increase in exports, as well as lower imports of gold and petroleum products in February, significantly narrowed the country's trade deficit to USD 9.6 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry Friday.

Extending its gains for the sixth session, the rupee opened higher at 68.92 at the interbank forex market and gained further ground to touch 68.87.

However, it pared some gains and was quoting 17 paise higher at 68.93 at 0920 hours.

The rupee Friday had jumped 24 paise to close at 69.10 against the US dollar on sustained foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 4,323.49 crore on a net basis Friday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 232.31 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 38,256.63.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rupee dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp