Home Business

Mindtree to be run independently for now, says L&T

L&T group CFO R Shanker Raman said there is a relative upside to Mindtree and that's what made them to buy the company.

Published: 19th March 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Engineering major L&T which mounted a hostile takeover of software firm Mindtree with Rs 10,733-crore bid on Monday ruled out merging it with its IT arm for the time being.

L&T on Monday announced a hostile takeover bid involving a three-pronged acquisition of Mindtree, wherein it will pay Rs 980 a share for 20.3 per cent stake of V G Siddharth, buying 15 per cent from the public and mounting an open offer at Rs 980 a share later.

Thus, it plans to acquire 67 per cent for a consideration of Rs 10,733 crore.

ALSO READ: Mindtree promoters vow to oppose hostile takeover bid by L&T; dub it 'grave threat' to company

"We have not thought about integrating Mindtree with us (L&T Infotech). For the time being, it will be run as an independent entity," L&T Managing Director and chief executive S N Subramanyan told reporters here on Tuesday.

Describing the deal as meeting of two like-minded people, he said V G Siddharth whose 20.3 per cent stake the company has bought out at Rs 980 a share, had approached them three months back for buying him out.

"It was a meeting of minds between us and Siddharth," Subramanyan said, adding the Cafe Coffee Day owner wantedto house his shareholding with a group where he saw the same governance values and ethics.

"The senior management at Mindtree are good friends with us and are people of repute and we see a lot of positivity in going ahead with the deal," he said.

ALSO READ: Hostile takeovers in Indian businesses: A brief account​

He also reassured employees that L&T is an 80-year-old company with strong governance values.

"Mindtree will be run as an independent company, LT will provide board oversight. We hope better sense and rationality will prevail," Subramanyan said.

L&T group CFO R Shanker Raman said there is a relative upside to Mindtree and that's what made them to buy the company and that both the companies (L&T Infotech and Mindtree) are USD 1 billion each and have enough opportunity to grow respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
L&T Mindtree

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp