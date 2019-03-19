Home Business

Netflix not part of Apple's upcoming video service

Published: 19th March 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANSICO: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has confirmed that the content-streaming platform will not be selling subscriptions to Apple's upcoming video services.

The iPhone-maker is likely to introduce its video-streaming services on March 25.

"Apple is a great company. We want to have people watch our shows on our services," Apple Insider quoted Hastings as saying in a Netflix press conference in Los Angeles on Monday.

Netflix is yet to adopt the most recent revamp of Apple's TV app for iOS, hence the Hasting's statement is not really unsurprising.

Defending Netflix's decision of not adopting Apple TV as yet, Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at the content-streaming platform said that their intentions have been moving away from the App Store subscription fees, the report said.

Sarandos highlighted that Apple TV was not an important source of revenue for Netflix anyway.

Apple is gearing up for its spring event that will be held at the Steve Jobs theatre on its Cupertino campus, during which the company is expected to finally announce its much-awaited video services.

While specifics are yet to be revealed, the as-yet-unannounced service is rumoured to incorporate both original content and options for users to subscribe to other services, the report noted.

