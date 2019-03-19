Home Business

Nirav Modi's extradition process on, says CBI; fugitive trader refuses to comment

The fugitive trader by the media for the second time this month at an eatery near his Centre Point home in London.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India is trying to extradite fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and the process is underway, sources in CBI said on Tuesday.

"The extradition process of Nirav Modi is on, we are doing everything as per the law. It takes its own time. The process is legalistic from their side also," sources in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. "When we issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN), it is an (international) warrant against the person to whom it is issued," the sources said.

Earlier on Monday, a Westminster Court in London had issued an arrest warrant against the fugitive Indian businessman, who is wanted in India for loan default, according to ED sources. 

Meanwhile, the fugitive trader was spotted for the second time in London by the media. Like previous time, this time also he responsed saying, "no comments". The diamond merchant was spotted at an eatery near his Centre Point home in London.

The development comes days after the fugitive was tracked down to a 33-storey Centre Point Apartment complex in London's Theatre District. The tower was an office complex and was converted into luxury residences with prices ranging from £2 million pound to £55 million all with superb views over the city of London.

Modi is believed to be living in a property worth £8 million apartments in the tower, the rent for a similar apartment in the tower comes to approximately £17,000 a month, stated the Daily Telegraph.

One of the prime accused in the PNB scam in India, Modi is the subject of an extradition request by India, along with an Interpol Red Corner Notice being issued against him. Modi is the prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018, while Modi is in London. Both Modi and Choksi left India in January last year before the PNB scam came out in the public. The duo has not returned to India despite repeated summons from probe agencies and courts.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirav Modi CBi Nirav Modi extradition Nirav Modi London

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp