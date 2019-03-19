Nirav Modi's extradition process on, says CBI; fugitive trader refuses to comment

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India is trying to extradite fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and the process is underway, sources in CBI said on Tuesday.

"The extradition process of Nirav Modi is on, we are doing everything as per the law. It takes its own time. The process is legalistic from their side also," sources in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. "When we issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN), it is an (international) warrant against the person to whom it is issued," the sources said.

Earlier on Monday, a Westminster Court in London had issued an arrest warrant against the fugitive Indian businessman, who is wanted in India for loan default, according to ED sources.

Meanwhile, the fugitive trader was spotted for the second time in London by the media. Like previous time, this time also he responsed saying, "no comments". The diamond merchant was spotted at an eatery near his Centre Point home in London.

The development comes days after the fugitive was tracked down to a 33-storey Centre Point Apartment complex in London's Theatre District. The tower was an office complex and was converted into luxury residences with prices ranging from £2 million pound to £55 million all with superb views over the city of London.

Modi is believed to be living in a property worth £8 million apartments in the tower, the rent for a similar apartment in the tower comes to approximately £17,000 a month, stated the Daily Telegraph.

One of the prime accused in the PNB scam in India, Modi is the subject of an extradition request by India, along with an Interpol Red Corner Notice being issued against him. Modi is the prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018, while Modi is in London. Both Modi and Choksi left India in January last year before the PNB scam came out in the public. The duo has not returned to India despite repeated summons from probe agencies and courts.

(With inputs from ANI)