Home Business

WB, MP, Rajasthan & Delhi haven't certified single beneficiary under PM-KISAN plan: Arun Jaitley

The Finance Minister said that politics should not come in way of farmers’ interest.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday regretted that non-BJP ruled states, including West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, have not certified even a single farmer for transfer of the first installment of Rs 2,000 under the PM-KISAN scheme.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the central government had announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

The government has earmarked Rs 20,000 crore for disbursal among 12 crore farmers under the scheme in the current financial year. As per a government release, Rs 4,366.41 crore have been transferred under the scheme to about 2.18 crore farmers till March 7.

Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 will be released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 over the year to beneficiaries. The scheme was formally launched at national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the February 24, 2019 at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley PM KISAN farmers issue Farmers issue politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp