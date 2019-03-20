CBI arrests AAI Executive Director Ravichandran for taking bribe

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday arrested an Executive Director of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for accepting Rs 4 lakh as bribe from Bright Shine Services, a Chennai-based airport ground handling firm.

Ravichandran, who was caught red-handed here, has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding bribe for awarding a contract floated by the AAI for ground handling at Group D airports.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took the action following a March 16 complaint from V. Venkatesh, the Chief Executive Officer of Bright Shine Services, a partnership firm which took part in the tendering process floated by the AAI.

It was alleged that Ravichandran visited Chennai on March 13 and contacted Venkatesh. Ravichandran was also accused of directing Venkatesh to visit Delhi and meet him personally.