Home Business

Jet Airways shares tumble nearly 5 per cent as crisis deepens

Upto 47 aircraft of the full service carrier are on the ground now as the company failed to pay rentals to lessors.

Published: 20th March 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircraft (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of crisis-hit Jet Airways plunged nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company grounded six more planes due to non-payment of lease rentals.

The stock tumbled 4.82 per cent to close at Rs 218 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 6.59 per cent to Rs 213.95. On the NSE, shares cracked 4.89 per cent to close at Rs 218.05. In terms of volume, 11.73 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.33 crore on the NSE. The shares of Jet Airways had declined by nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday also.

As many as 47 aircraft of the full service carrier are on the ground now as the company failed to pay rentals to lessors. "An additional six aircraft (include one aircraft of Jet Lite (India) Ltd) have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements," the airline said in a filing to the stock exchanges Tuesday.

Jet Airways has been grappling with acute financial woes and has been looking at ways to raise fresh funds. Meanwhile, in more trouble for the airline, an umbrella body of its domestic pilots Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1 if their dues are not paid by March-end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways stocks Jet airways crisis Jet Airways shares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp