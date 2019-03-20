Home Business

Xiaomi opens seventh India plant in Chennai

With the start of operations of the new plant, Xiaomi’s production capacity in the country has increased from two phones per second to three phones.

Published: 20th March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Xiaomi (Photo Courtesy: Twitter@xiaomi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday announced a new manufacturing unit in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The 1 million square feet facility, set up in partnership with electronics manufacturing company Flex, will be Xiaomi’s seventh plant in India.

With the start of operations of the new plant, Xiaomi’s production capacity in the country has increased from two phones per second to three phones. Manu Kumar Jain, managing director, Xiaomi India, said that 95 per cent of Xiaomi’s phones are made in India, with 65 per cent of a phone’s value sourced locally. He said that Xiaomi is working towards bridging the 5 per cent gap in local manufacturing and will soon domestically produce 99 per cent of the phones it sells in India.

Xiaomi also officially entered the country’s digital payment ecosystem by launching its UPI-based payment system, Mi-Pay. The company said that it has complied with data localisation requirements, and the app has been approved by the National Payments Council of India (NPCI). Private sector bank ICICI Bank will function as the payment service provider for the Mi-Pay app. Mi-Pay will be available soon via Mi-Apps store.

Users can make payments to other Mi-Pay users or through UPI ID and bank accounts (also through debit card and credit card) as well. Xiaomi also offers QR code option for transactions on Mi-Pay. With the launch, Xiaomi will take on established UPI-based payments apps in India, such as Google Pay and PhonePe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xiaomi Xiaomi Chennai Xiaomi manufacturing unit Manu Kumar Jain Mi-Pay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp