Home Business

IL&FS Transportation Networks defaults on non-convertible debentures payments

The troubled group has defaulted on payment of Rs 20.91 crore due on principal and interest of the NCDs which was payable on payable on March 18, 2019. 

Published: 21st March 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

IL and FS

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services outstanding loans and investments to other group entities are much higher than the permissible regulatory caps (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IL&FS Transportation Networks, a group company of the troubled IL&FS group, has defaulted on payment of Rs 20.91 crore due on principal and interest of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) because of insufficient funds.

The principal amount and interest due and payable on March 18, 2019 was not paid to the debenture holders due to insufficient funds, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

IL&FS Transportation Networks said the principal amount of the defaulted debentures is Rs 20.80 crore and interest is Rs 11.62 lakh. Interest due for the period between March 1 to March 17, 2019 and was not paid.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its subsidiaries have defaulted on many debt instruments in the past few months due to insufficient funds.n The group's total debt stood at over Rs 90,000 crore as of October 2018.

In December last year, the IL&FS group announced a sale of equity stakes in its road assets to raise funds and initiated the process of exploring divestment of IL&FS group's equity stakes in road assets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS IL&FS Transportation Networks IL&FS non convertible debentures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp