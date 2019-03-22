March GST collection may touch Rs 1 lakh crore

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With nine more days to go, the GST collection trends look good and could slightly exceed Rs 1 lakh crore, informed sources said.

GST collections dropped to Rs 97,247 crore in February from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in January 2019.

The total Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the current fiscal till February is Rs 10.70 lakh crore.

The government has lowered the GST collection target for current fiscal to Rs 11.47 lakh crore in the revised estimates, from Rs 13.71 lakh crore. GST collection for 2019-20 fiscal has been budgeted at Rs 13.71 lakh crore.

The GST collection crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark three times during the current fiscal, including in April and October.