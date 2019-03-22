Home Business

March GST collection may touch Rs 1 lakh crore

GST collections dropped to Rs 97,247 crore in February from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in January 2019.

Published: 22nd March 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With nine more days to go, the GST collection trends look good and could slightly exceed Rs 1 lakh crore, informed sources said.

GST collections dropped to Rs 97,247 crore in February from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in January 2019.

The total Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the current fiscal till February is Rs 10.70 lakh crore.

The government has lowered the GST collection target for current fiscal to Rs 11.47 lakh crore in the revised estimates, from Rs 13.71 lakh crore. GST collection for 2019-20 fiscal has been budgeted at Rs 13.71 lakh crore.

The GST collection crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark three times during the current fiscal, including in April and October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goods and Services Tax GST collection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp