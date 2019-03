By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Bank Saturday said it has reported to regulator RBI about a fraud amounting to Rs 13.26 crore in the fund-based working capital facility extended to SRS Finance Ltd.

The fraud was on account of "diversion of funds", the lender said in a BSE filing.

The bank extended the working capital facility under multiple banking arrangements and necessary accounting treatment has already been given as per the extant RBI guidelines, it added.