Home Business

With just one-fourth of operational fleet, Jet Airways suspends services to 13 international routes

The company said that as mentioned earlier, it is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and is regularly providing them with updates on the efforts taken to improve the liquidity.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircraft. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jet Airways, on the verge of going belly-up, has suspended operations on as many as 13 more international routes till end-April even as it grounded seven more planes due to non-payment of rentals, taking the number of such aircraft to 54.

Besides, the airline has also reduced frequencies on seven other overseas routes, mostly from Delhi and Mumbai, according to airline sources.

"An additional seven aircraft including two planes of JetLite has been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements," the airline said in a filing to the stock exchanges late evening Friday.

ALSO READ | Jet Airways' lenders may acquire substantial stake in airline till new promoters come in: Sources

The company said that as mentioned earlier, it is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and is regularly providing them with updates on the efforts taken to improve the liquidity.

Earlier, sources said routes, where services have been temporarily withdrawn, include Pune-Singapore (seven a week), which was launched with much fanfare late last December, and Pune-Abu Dhabi (seven flights a week).

Jet Airways has already suspended services on the Mumbai-Manchester route. Gasping for funds and no bailout on the horizon, the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has now reduced its operations to one-fourth from over 600 daily flights earlier, with just one-third of its 119 fleet being operational.

The airline has discontinued services from Delhi to Abu Dhabi (nine a week), Dammam (14 weekly), Dhaka (11), Hong Kong and Riyadh (seven each a week) up to April 30, said the airline source. Besides, the airline has also suspended services on the Bangalore-Singapore route, where it flies twice daily, till April 30.

ALSO READ | Jet Airways grounds all flights from Kerala; fares skyrocket

The flights which have been suspended from Mumbai for this period include services to Abu Dhabi (12 weekly), Bahrain (4-7 weekly), and Dammam (14 weekly). These services will remain suspended till April 30, as per the source.

Similarly, flights on the Mumbai-Hong Kong (7 weekly) route will also not be operated between March 23 and April 30, while the Kolkata-Dhaka services have also been suspended till April 30.

In addition to this, services from Delhi and Mumbai to Kathmandu, Bangkok, Doha, Kuwait and Singapore have been also reduced significantly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Crisis JetLite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp