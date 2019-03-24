Home Business

British electric bike firm set to foray into Indian market

According to a statement from the firm, the brand will make its India foray with the launch of two electric bikes.

Published: 24th March 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With a steady increase in the number of Indian customers opting to buy electric vehicles and the government’s push to strengthen the support ecosystem for such vehicles, a slew of electric vehicle makers are heading to the potentially lucrative market. The latest to reveal plans to do so is British electric bike and lifestyle brand GoZero Mobility, which announced its intentions to enter the Indian market in the next few days.

According to a statement from the firm, the brand will make its India foray with the launch of two electric bikes. GoZero’s One and Mile models are set to be launched in the Delhi-NCR region next week, company spokespersons said. The company has also tied up with Kolkata-based Kirti Solar to develop and manufacture the current range to be retailed. The deal will also see Kirti manufacture the brands future models in India too. The Kolkata firm has invested $250,000 in GoZero, the statement added.  

“With the significant focus by the Government of India towards electric mobility, especially two-wheelers, we see this as an appropriate time for us to be here,” GoZero Mobility Chief Executive Officer Ankit Kumar said, going on to add that GoZero is determined to offer products with optimum performance and create a green-way to commute.

The GoZero One model is powered with 400Wh lithium battery pack which is optimised to provide 60 km of range on single charge, while GoZero Mile is powered with 300Wh lithium battery pack which provides 45 km range.

GoZero will also launch its signature range of lifestyle merchandise designed in the UK, which includes sweat shirts, jackets, belts, and wallets, among other products. Commenting on the company’s partnership with Kirti Solar Ltd, Kumar said, “The company brings in a lot of expertise on board in the areas of manufacturing and distribution and we shall work together to create more products for different consumer segments.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp