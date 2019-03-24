British electric bike firm set to foray into Indian market

By Express News Service

With a steady increase in the number of Indian customers opting to buy electric vehicles and the government’s push to strengthen the support ecosystem for such vehicles, a slew of electric vehicle makers are heading to the potentially lucrative market. The latest to reveal plans to do so is British electric bike and lifestyle brand GoZero Mobility, which announced its intentions to enter the Indian market in the next few days.

According to a statement from the firm, the brand will make its India foray with the launch of two electric bikes. GoZero’s One and Mile models are set to be launched in the Delhi-NCR region next week, company spokespersons said. The company has also tied up with Kolkata-based Kirti Solar to develop and manufacture the current range to be retailed. The deal will also see Kirti manufacture the brands future models in India too. The Kolkata firm has invested $250,000 in GoZero, the statement added.

“With the significant focus by the Government of India towards electric mobility, especially two-wheelers, we see this as an appropriate time for us to be here,” GoZero Mobility Chief Executive Officer Ankit Kumar said, going on to add that GoZero is determined to offer products with optimum performance and create a green-way to commute.

The GoZero One model is powered with 400Wh lithium battery pack which is optimised to provide 60 km of range on single charge, while GoZero Mile is powered with 300Wh lithium battery pack which provides 45 km range.

GoZero will also launch its signature range of lifestyle merchandise designed in the UK, which includes sweat shirts, jackets, belts, and wallets, among other products. Commenting on the company’s partnership with Kirti Solar Ltd, Kumar said, “The company brings in a lot of expertise on board in the areas of manufacturing and distribution and we shall work together to create more products for different consumer segments.”