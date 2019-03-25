Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal, wife resign amid debt crisis

By IANS

MUMBAI: Jet Airways promoter and founder Naresh Goyal on Monday resigned from the company's board in the wake of the debt crisis. His wife Anita Goyal also stepped down from the board of the company.

The resignation followed the airline board's meeting in Mumbai on the day to decide on ways to procure interim funding as well as the future role of Goyal.

Sources said Goyal tendered his resignation at the emergency board meeting. "The main agenda, however, is to get interim funding," said a source.

It was expected that after the meeting the State Bank of India, which is the lead lender of the consortium of bankers that lent to the airline, will infuse more funds.

According to industry estimates, Jet's total debt stood at Rs 8,000 crore. The company urgently needed funding to maintain whatever was left of its market shares, even as the airline pilots and crew were said to be approaching other airlines for employment.

The airline's pilots along with engineers and other highly critical segments of employees have not been paid salaries from January 1, sources said, adding only 12.5 per cent of December pay was given.

Meanwhile, the Jet Airways stocks jumped 12 per cent on Monday afternoon following reports on Naresh Goyal's resignation from the company's board.