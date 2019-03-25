Home Business

Jet Airways to get Rs 1,500 crore 'immediate support'

The financially-struggling airline also announced the constitution of an Interim Management Committee.

Published: 25th March 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Jet Airways on Monday said that it will receive an "immediate funding support" of up to Rs 1,500 crore by lenders for operational requirements.

ALSO READ | Amid Jet Airways crisis, flight cancellations widen demand and supply gap in aviation sector

The financially-struggling airline also announced the constitution of an Interim Management Committee "at the instructions of the lenders to manage and monitor the daily operations and cashflow of the company".

"Immediate Funding support of up to Rs 1,500 crore by lenders by way of issue of appropriate debt instrument against security of its assets which will restore normalcy to Company's level of operations," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Support Jet Airways crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp