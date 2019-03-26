Home Business

Jet Airways staff wants representation in new management, writes to SBI chief

The resolution also involves the banks extending an emergency funding of Rs 1,500 crore to the airline.

Published: 26th March 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircrafts. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jet Airways staff and officers body Monday sought representation in the interim management committee which will oversee the functioning of the airline under the banks-led management.

The committee under the overall supervision of the airline's board, was announced after founder Naresh Goyal was forced to step down from the board as also as the chairman of the 25-year-old airline earlier in the day.

After weeks of speculations and uncertainty over the future of the airline, which has grounded over 80 planes due to financial woes, the airline's board earlier in the day approved a resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders to whom it owes over Rs 8,200 crore.

The resolution also involves the banks extending an emergency funding of Rs 1,500 crore to the airline.

"It would be appropriate for you to include two representatives from us so as to better understand our concerns about the company, and also to enable the new shareholders to confidently expect a highly empowered and engaged workforce," All-India Jet Airways Officers & Staff Association president and NCP lawmaker in the state legislature, Kiran Pawaskar said in a letter to SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar.

He said for the past some years, the airline management has not been addressing many issues that the employees have been facing. These include issues of wage/salary revision from April 2018 and other issues like bonus and ex-gratia payments, leave and leave benefits, among others, he said.

While Jet has been regular on payment to a large part of its workforce, it has been delaying salaries to the senior management people, pilots and engineers since last August.

These categories of staff have not been paid for almost four months now, he said.

The association's efforts at getting redressal from the management has unfortunately been very unsuccessful in view of the complete absence of information on the current financial crisis, he said in the letter.

"We are extremely concerned about the allegations of financial mismanagement among others, including tax evasion which we understand are under examination of various statutory authorities," Pawaskar alleged.

Recently, the association had approached the management to discuss issues and it was advised that the airline was undergoing shareholding changes under a resolution plan, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways staff SBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp