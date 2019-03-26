Netmeds acquires health tech start-up KiViHealth in USD 10 million deal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Online pharmacy Netmeds has acquired KiViHealth — a clinic management platform that provides cloud-based, Artificial Intelligence-powered tools for effective doctor-patient interaction — for $10 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

On the acquisition, Pradeep Dadha, founder and CEO of Netmeds.com, said, “We continue to develop a well-rounded healthcare ecosystem around Netmeds. The acquisition of KiViHealth is a shining example of an innovative, technology-powered, next-generation health care application that caters to the needs of a modern day doctor. With this acquisition, Netmeds.com adds to the portfolio of technology-driven solutions as it transforms the brand into a complete healthcare product and service company.”

The investment proposal comes at a time when online pharmacies are grappling with a court ban on their operations. In December, the Delhi and Madras high courts banned online pharmacies, citing lack of regulatory oversight. While the Madras high court has since stayed its order, the Delhi high court has upheld the ban till a final decision is taken.

KiViHealth is built around its unique “digital prescription pad” tool that allows doctors to generate digital prescriptions.Creating a prescription digitally not only rules out the possibility of misinterpretation of the medication or dosage, but helps in electronic storage of health records.

The AI-based prescription management technology helps doctors diagnose similar conditions in patients and helps healthcare stakeholders analyse trends that can be used as a predictive analysis tool.

Online reach

KiViHealth serves more than 3.7 million customers in more than 610 cities and towns through its e-pharmacy platform. It has an enrollment of over 3,100 hospitals and health centres