Home Business

ED recovers Rs 1,008 crore via sale of Vijay Mallya’s 74 lakh shares in United Breweries

The Debt Recovery Tribunal’s recovery officer had already published a notice early this month for sale of 74,04,932 shares of UBHL.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Fugitive Businessman Vijay Mallya

Fugitive Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered Rs 1,008 crore via sale of Vijay Mallya’s shares in United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL), the agency informed on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Take my money, save Jet Airways: Vijay Mallya urges banks

“Based on the submissions made and proactive steps taken by the ED, and in view of the large outstanding debts of the SBI consortium against Kingfisher Airlines and Vijay Mallya, a special PMLA court allowed sale of shares on March 26 (Tuesday),” said an ED official.

The Debt Recovery Tribunal’s recovery officer had already published a notice early this month for sale of 74,04,932 shares of UBHL, ED said.

“Subsequently, shares were sold by the recovery officer on Wednesday and an amount of Rs 1,008 crore has been realised,” it said.

ALSO HERE: Why 'eloquent' PM Modi not instructing banks to accept money I am offering, asks Vijay Mallya

According to the agency, the sold shares were attached as part of its probe into money laundering by the absconding liquor baron. The shares had been lying with Yes Bank. The Karnataka High Court had recently directed the bank to surrender these in favour of the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru.

ED said it had filed a “detailed statement” before the special PMLA court in Mumbai and the Karnataka High Court to ensure these shares are not sold off by the accused. Officials say this was the first such sale of shares in this case and a few more will be sold in the days to come.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya United Breweries Holdings UBHL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp