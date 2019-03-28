Home Business

Air India recalls inactive crew as shortage bites hard

It looks like pilots are doomed to sacrifice a lot more to keep the beleaguered Air India in the air.

Published: 28th March 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

It looks like pilots are doomed to sacrifice a lot more to keep the beleaguered Air India in the air. Faced with a massive cabin crew shortage, the national carrier has had to cancel more than 10 flights a day — including those to Madrid and Birmingham — since March 16. The crew shortage has become so massive that its management, in a letter issued on March 15, had asked all inactive cabin crew members, those who are unfit to fly due to physical or technical reasons, to report for duty so that the number of cancellations can be brought down.

“You are all aware that the crisis has been precipitated by the closure of country’s neighbourhood (Pakistan) airspace and resultant rerouting and stopovers,” the management the letter noted. The airspace closure has led to daily losses running into crores of rupees.

Compounding pilot’s woes, Air India has also barred them from ordering special meals for themselves when on duty, citing increased catering expenses.

“It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that flight crew are ordering special meal/s which are against the said rules,” Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India, said in an email to pilots on Wednesday urging crew members to adhere to the meal schedules laid down by the company and refrain from authorising meal uplift on their own. Singh says rules allow special meals only for medical reasons.

Notwithstanding the tough times that pilots are going through, however, Air India is all set to give its in-flight menu a makeover for international passengers.

For instance, there would be curd-rice in place of green salad in the summers on flights to the US; round-the-clock coffee for business class passengers; sweets from renowned Indian confectioners; and traditional welcome drinks such as Aam Panna and Jaljeera in place of sweet fruit juices. 

The airline has also decided to avoid fried foods and will replace them with Upma or Poha with tea, company officials familiar with the plan said.

“Our focus will be on better quality, taste, presentation and choice. Fried items will be avoided and changes will be applicable to breakfast, lunch/ dinner, high tea and welcome drinks,” read an internal note circulated within the airline. In some domestic flights, Air India has already introduced changes to the menu, while on international flights the changes will take effect on April 1.

Austerity in place:

  • Air India has also barred its pilots from ordering special meals for themselves when on duty, citing increased expenses.

  • Email sent on Wednesday urging crew members to adhere to meal schedules.

  • However, Air India is all set to give its in-flight menu a makeover for passengers flying on its international routes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp