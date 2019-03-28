Air India recalls inactive crew as shortage bites hard

By Express News Service

It looks like pilots are doomed to sacrifice a lot more to keep the beleaguered Air India in the air. Faced with a massive cabin crew shortage, the national carrier has had to cancel more than 10 flights a day — including those to Madrid and Birmingham — since March 16. The crew shortage has become so massive that its management, in a letter issued on March 15, had asked all inactive cabin crew members, those who are unfit to fly due to physical or technical reasons, to report for duty so that the number of cancellations can be brought down.

“You are all aware that the crisis has been precipitated by the closure of country’s neighbourhood (Pakistan) airspace and resultant rerouting and stopovers,” the management the letter noted. The airspace closure has led to daily losses running into crores of rupees.

Compounding pilot’s woes, Air India has also barred them from ordering special meals for themselves when on duty, citing increased catering expenses.

“It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that flight crew are ordering special meal/s which are against the said rules,” Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India, said in an email to pilots on Wednesday urging crew members to adhere to the meal schedules laid down by the company and refrain from authorising meal uplift on their own. Singh says rules allow special meals only for medical reasons.

Notwithstanding the tough times that pilots are going through, however, Air India is all set to give its in-flight menu a makeover for international passengers.

For instance, there would be curd-rice in place of green salad in the summers on flights to the US; round-the-clock coffee for business class passengers; sweets from renowned Indian confectioners; and traditional welcome drinks such as Aam Panna and Jaljeera in place of sweet fruit juices.

The airline has also decided to avoid fried foods and will replace them with Upma or Poha with tea, company officials familiar with the plan said.

“Our focus will be on better quality, taste, presentation and choice. Fried items will be avoided and changes will be applicable to breakfast, lunch/ dinner, high tea and welcome drinks,” read an internal note circulated within the airline. In some domestic flights, Air India has already introduced changes to the menu, while on international flights the changes will take effect on April 1.

Austerity in place: