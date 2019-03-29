Home Business

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in first half of FY2019-20: Economic affairs secretary 

As per the Union Budget, the gross borrowing was pegged at Rs 7.1 lakh crore for 2019-20, higher than Rs 5.71 lakh crore estimated for the ongoing fiscal.

Published: 29th March 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Subhash Chandra Garg

Subhash Chandra Garg has been named Finance Secretatary. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry Friday said the government will borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in the first half of the fiscal 2019-20.

As per the Union Budget, the gross borrowing was pegged at Rs 7.1 lakh crore for 2019-20, higher than Rs 5.71 lakh crore estimated for the ongoing fiscal.

Briefing reporters on the borrowing programme for 2019-20, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said gross borrowing will be Rs 4.42 lakh crore during April-September 2019-20.

Net borrowing would be Rs 3.4 lakh crore in the first half of the next fiscal.

Gross borrowing includes repayments of past loans.

Garg also said the government will stick to the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal.

The government raises funds from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

In the Budget, the fiscal deficit target for 2019-20 was retained at 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhash Chandra Garg Government borrowing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp