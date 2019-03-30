IEEE, CSC to train one lakh young professionals

By Express News Service

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Common Services Center (CSC) have signed an agreement under which they will help upskill one lakh young professionals in core technologies over the next year.

In a statement, the two firms said that IEEE will work through CSCs across the country to train the young professionals in skills that align with the government’s Digital India initiative, which in turn will spur jobs in the emerging fields of building or managing data networks and Internet of Things (IoT).

“The aim of this agreement is to jointly create jobs and bridge the digital divide. IEEE Blended Learning Program (BLP) aims to upskill 1 lakh young professionals across the country in the emerging areas of technology such as the Internet of Things and building Wi-Fi community networks,” Harish Mysore, Senior Director IEEE India Operations, said.