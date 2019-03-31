Home Business

BARC to launch integrated TV, OOH tracking services

The integration will be done on the BARC India Media Workstation (BMW) software.

By Express News Service

Television rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India this week said that it is planning to launch an integrated TV and Out of Home (OOH) TV service to allow broadcasters and advertisers to “uncover more value and insights into the TV viewing behaviour”.

According to the agency, this a first-of-its-kind integration of in-home and OOH TV viewing, and will allow its subscribers to understand the overall viewership garnered on both the TV and OOH platforms, and the combined impact of the two mediums. The integration will be done on the BARC India Media Workstation (BMW) software.

“The service will allow broadcasters and advertisers uncover more value and insights into the TV viewing behaviours both inside and outside the home. The data will also be available in the planning module for agencies to plan effectively and account for this audience,” it said. BARC currently has a panel of 40,000 metered homes to measure TV viewing at home and in 2018, the agency had started measuring OOH TV viewership tracking in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. It has now expanded the coverage to over 120 urban towns and cities.

BARC India CEO Partho Dasgupta also said that the new OOH offering will unlock great value for the entire broadcast ecosystem with big ticket events like the Cricket World Cup. 

