Home Business

Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking extended by six months

This is the sixth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Sunday extended the deadline for linking PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar by 6 months till September 30, as per an official statement.

However, quoting of Aadhaar will remain mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs), following the Supreme Court order.

This is the sixth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar.

In June last year, the government had said that PAN has to be linked with the biometric ID by March 31.

"Now the cut-off date for intimating the Aadhaar number and linking PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2019, unless specifically exempted," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The CBDT said there were reports that those PANs which are not linked with Aadhaar number by March 31 may be invalidated, following which the matter was considered by the government and the date extended till September 30.

"Notwithstanding the last date of intimating/linking of Aadhaar Number with PAN being September 30, 2019, it is also made clear that w.e.f.April 1, 2019, it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing the return of income," it added.

The apex court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

A five-judge constitution bench had, however, said that it would not be mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts and telecom service providers cannot seek its linking for mobile connections.

Till September last year, of the 41 crore PANs issued, over 21 crore were linked to Aadhaar.

The Supreme Court in its order upheld section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

The earlier deadlines for linking PAN with Aadhaar were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PAN card Aadhaar Aadhaar PAN linking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp