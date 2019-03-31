Home Business

Unpaid pilots to keep planes grounded; Jet Airways says show will go on

Jet held that it will only be able to clear the remaining 85.7 per cent of the pilots’ December pay.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways flights at Delhi airport.

Jet Airways flights at Delhi airport. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as over 1,000 Jet Airways pilots, who haven’t been paid for the past four months, have decided not to fly from April 1, the carrier late on Saturday expressed its inability to clear the dues immediately. Jet held that it will only be able to clear the remaining 85.7 per cent of the pilots’ December pay.

With the change in Jet’s ownership earlier this week, it was expected that the airline clears salary dues of pilots by March 29. “A part of the expected interim funding from SBI was supposed to be actioned on March 29. Unfortunately, the fund transfer has not taken place, and there is also no update on salary payment from the management. The collective decision of pilots taken at Mumbai and Delhi open house effective 1 April prevails,” Karan Chopra, president of Jet pilots’ association National Aviators Guild (NAG), had said in a communication to members late on Friday.

The NAG has now called for an ‘open house’ of its members in New Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday.  

Meanwhile, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube, in a communication to the pilots on Saturday, said “the board of directors and the management team are working as fast as possible to implement the resolution plan agreed with the consortium of Indian lenders to quickly restore the much-needed stability to our operations and build a sustainable future for the airline.”

These are complex processes and it has taken longer than we had expected and as such we are only able to remit your remaining salary for December 2018,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior Jet official, on condition of anonymity, said that operations are unlikely to be impacted as they have enough manpower.

At present, Jet is flying only 35 aircraft, while it has a fleet strength of over 120. The official said that Jet has around 1,700 pilots; hence, about 600-700 pilots are available to handle operations. Jet would soon receive funds and clear the dues of employees, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp