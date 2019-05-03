Home Business

Rs 9.5 thousand crores could be recovered from Amrapali SC told

Of the money diverted, as much as Rs 455 crore can be recovered from persons, including directors of the realty firm, their family members and individuals holding hey managerial position.

NEW DELHI: Forensic auditors told the Supreme Court on Thursday that Rs 9,590 crore can be recovered from the embattled Amrapali Group, which has diverted Rs 3,523 crore of homebuyers’ money.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit was told by forensic auditors, Pawan Agarwal and Ravi Bhatia, that firm sold 5,856 flats at throwaway prices and Rs 321.31 crore could be recovered. They also said that Rs 3,487 crore is recoverable from homebuyers who have booked flats and taken the possession in 14 projects.

The auditors said till now, they have detected Rs 152.24 crore which the company’s directors and their family members have taken for paying income taxes, advances for purchase of share and under other heads.

(With PTI inputs)

