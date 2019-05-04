Home Business

IBBI moves court against ‘flippant’ bidder Liberty House in Amtek case

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has moved the bankruptcy court seeking action against Liberty House for defaulting on the payment for Amtek Auto.

Published: 04th May 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has moved the bankruptcy court seeking action against Liberty House for defaulting on the payment for Amtek Auto. The IBBI has moved court under Section 74 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). According to sources, the court has issued a notice to Liberty House asking why IBC Section 74 should not be invoked against it, as lenders seek strict punishment for the firm as it threatens to derail the insolvency process.

The Liberty House failed to bring in money within the stipulated time for Amtek Auto, prompting NCLT to allow its creditors to go for a fresh round of bidding. This is not the first time that Liberty House has failed to meet the payment deadline after emerging as the successful bidder for a company facing bankruptcy. Liberty House Group has failed to pay its Rs 410 crore offer for the stressed steel company Adhunik Metaliks within the deadline set by the bankruptcy court.

While the company claimed that lack of statutory approvals was responsible for the delay, several industry insiders said that it just could not secure funds to pay. The company was also the sole bidder for ABG Shipyard, which finally went for liquidation. The Liberty House could not manage to take over any of the firms it had bid for, prompting the authorities to initiate action against the company.

The IBBI is planning to penalise many other ‘flippant’ bidders and stressed assets managers to help quicken the recovery of banking funds locked in bad loans. As per media reports, the IBBI has filed nearly a dozen cases in the last two months to punish frauds linked to bankruptcies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IBBI Liberty House

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp