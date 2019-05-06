Home Business

Muthoot targets to sell one lakh home insurance policies a year

Home insurance segment in India is growing at a CAGR of 25-30 per cent, as the cover has become important collateral for banks to grant home loans.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Logo of Muthoot Microfin.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Muthoot Pappachan Group’s Muthoot Risk Insurance and Broking Services (MRIBS) is optimistic about its recently launched home insurance product, Muthoot Blue Home Insurance. MRIBS has set a target to sell over 1 lakh policies by 2019-20 fiscal.

“Our product is very simple and covers every aspect of a house at lowest premium in the market, minimum documents and hassle-free claims settlement process,” said Sriram Kumar, COO, MRIBS.

The product, where Muthoot is the broker and Bajaj Allianz is the insurer, will be sold through Muthoot Fincorp Limited's 3,600-odd branches across India. “We have designed the product keeping in mind people from the bottom of the pyramid, as hardly any big firms go there. As 60 per cent of our branches are located in rural India, we have a better idea on how to tap the market,” Kumar said.

Muthoot Blue Home Insurance has solutions for both rented and owned houses. While premium for the most basic plan for an owned house starts at Rs 799, that on rented houses starts at Rs 699. In general, the product provides protection for homes, including the building, contents and jewellery; it covers damage caused not only by natural calamities, but also fire, burglary, theft, breakdown and malfunction of household equipment. It provides cover in case of accidental death.

Kumar claims they are providing one of the easiest settlement processes. “Claims for burglary, theft and jewellery will be settled based on only two documents: First Investigation Report and Non-Traceability Report/Case Closure Report from police. For claims under machinery break down, you only need to submit the requisite document from an authorised service station and need no surveyor,” he said. 

Home insurance segment in India is growing at a CAGR of 25-30 per cent, as the cover has become important collateral for banks to grant home loans. The demand for similar products has also increased in flood-prone areas ever since Kerala floods last. That said, the overall penetration of home insurance still remains very low in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muthoot Pappachan Group Muthoot Risk Insurance and Broking Services Muthoot Blue Home Insurance Home insurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp