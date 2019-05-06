Home Business

Ratan Tata invests in Ola Electric Mobility

This investment, which is part of OEM's series A round of funding, is in Tata's personal capacity, Ola said in a statement.

Published: 06th May 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Ratan Tata (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ride hailing major Ola on Monday said Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has invested in its EV business - Ola Electric Mobility (OEM).

This investment, which is part of OEM's series A round of funding, is in Tata's personal capacity, Ola said in a statement. Details of the funding were not disclosed.

"His investment in Ola Electric will bring his deep experience and mentorship to the company's ambitions to make electric mobility viable at scale," it added.

Tata is also an early investor in ANI Technologies, Ola's parent company. He had invested in ANI Technologies in July 2015.

In March this year, OEM had announced raising Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global and Matrix India.

The electric vehicle ecosystem is evolving dramatically every day, and I believe Ola Electric will play a key role in its growth and development," Tata said.

Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments.

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola said Tata has been a mentor to him personally, and an inspiration in shaping Ola's journey over the years.

"I'm very excited to welcome him on board Ola Electric as an investor and a mentor. We are privileged to have his guidance and support once again, as we work towards our goal of a million electric vehicles in India by 2021," he added.

OEM was initially established to enable Ola's electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur.

In 2018, Ola subsequently announced Mission: Electric' to bring 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ratan Tata Ola Electric Mobility Tata Sons

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp