Home Business

WhatsApp Pay RIP Paytm, say Twitterati

The WhatsApp Pay service in India may become fully operational in the next four to five months

Published: 06th May 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

whatsapp

For representational purpose.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitterati on Monday went berserk after the news of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg actively working on to launch WhatsApp Pay in India and how it can hamper Paytm's future plans spread like a wildfire.

IANS on Sunday reported, quoting industry analysts, that WhatsApp Pay is going to be the real game changer in the burgeoning Indian digital payments industry, likely to hit the $1-trillion mark by 2023.

"Paytm was most excited when demonetisation was announced and that digital will make India. Just 2 years down the line Paytm is facing extinction," tweeted Joseph Oommen.

READ| Zuckerberg vs Sharma: WhatsApp Pay can gobble up Paytm

"Well it was a WAR waiting to happen for sure..." tweeted entrepreneur Ajay Nandiwdekar. WhatsApp currently has over 300 million users in India and once it starts peer-to-peer (P2P) UPI-based payments service, it would be in a real strong position.

"Winter's coming for Paytm," tweeted Rohit Kuttapan, a digital marketer.

"Your punchline may get changed from 'Paytm Karo' to "Paytm bhi kar lo" ! After #Whatsapp Payment. Lol," tweeted Anoop Mishra, one of the nation's leading social media experts.

Another Twitter user Tanmay said: "WhatsApp Pay RIP Paytm".

WhatsApp on May 3 told the Supreme Court that it would comply with the Reserve Bank of India's data localisation norms before launching the full payments service in the country.

The WhatsApp Pay service in India may become fully operational in the next four to five months, said media reports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp Pay Paytm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp