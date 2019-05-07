Arnab set to buy back Asianet stake

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, will buy back the stake of Asianet New Media, making it a completely editor-controlled media organization, the Network said in a statement. On the second anniversary of its launch, the company’s valuation is `1,200 crore, it said.Entrepreneur and Member of Parliament Rajeev Chandrashekhar said Asianet would continue to support Republic as a minority portfolio investor. “In pure financial terms too, this has been a successful investment,” he said.“I look forward to diversifying and growing Republic across all platforms,” Goswami added.