Home Business

Government to sell stake in NFL, RCF, expects to mop up Rs 600 crore

The proposed divestment includes selling 10 per cent stake in RCF. As of March 31, the government held 80 per cent stake in the fertilizer maker.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

In the case of NFL, the government plans to bring down its stake by 20 per cent.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to divest its stake in state-run National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) post-election with the aim of raising Rs 600 crore. The government has already said that it is considering selling its stake through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route.
“The process will start post-election. As specified, the stake sale will be via OFS route. We are planning to raise about Rs 500 crore from the divestment of the companies,” a senior official in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

The proposed divestment includes selling 10 per cent stake in RCF. As of March 31, the government held 80 per cent stake in the fertilizer maker.“We are expecting to raise somewhere between Rs 240-250 crore from the RCF stake sale,” the official added. RCF is in the business of manufacturing and marketing fertilizers and industrial chemicals such as methylamines, ammonium bicarbonate and ammonium nitrate from its two operating units in Maharashtra.

In the case of NFL, the government plans to bring down its stake by 20 per cent. The government is expecting to raise approximately Rs 350 crore.NFL is the second largest producer of urea, with a total share of 15.5 per cent, and it also produces bio-fertilizers.

In the current fiscal, the government has budgeted collecting Rs 90,000 crore through CPSE disinvestment in the current fiscal as against Rs 85,000 crore mopped up in 2018-19.

In March this year, the cabinet had allowed Alternative Mechanism to decide on the timing, price and quantum of shares of a state-run company to be put on the block for outright sale where CCEA has given in principle approval for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NFL RCF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp