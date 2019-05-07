Home Business

NCLT begins bankruptcy process for Anil Ambani's RCom

Lenders moved NCLT to appoint a new resolution professional and form a committee of creditors as the first step to begin the bankruptcy process.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Communication Ltd. Chairman Anil Ambani

Reliance Communication Ltd. Chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The lenders to the crippled Reliance Communications (RCom) on Tuesday moved NCLT to appoint a new resolution professional and form a committee of creditors, the first step to begin the bankruptcy process of the Anil Ambani group company that owes close to Rs 50,000 crore RPT crore to 31 lenders led by State Bank of India.

Meanwhile, RCom through the existing resolution professional, sought 13 months exclusion in the insolvency process citing the stays it had on the process by the appellate tribunal and the Supreme Court.

The RP sought the exclusion from April 30, 2018 to May 30, 2019 as the initial insolvency proceedings were stayed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and later by the apex court. RCom was in trouble for years forcing it to discontinue operations two years ago.

Its effort to stave off bankruptcy by selling spectrum to Reliance Jio got scuttled after the long legal and government delays for approvals. Also, the company has not been successful to meet any of the several publicly made promises to pay back the lenders by monetising real estate and spectrum assets.

Last month company chairman Anil Ambani managed to avoid a contempt of the Supreme Court and a possible jail term after a last-minute bailout by elder brother Mukesh who extended him over Rs 480 crore to pay back vendor Ericsson, which was the first operational creditor to drag it to NCLT last year.

Earlier, China Development Bank from which RCom had borrowed over USD 1 billion, had dragged it to the NCLT which was settled after giving a portion of its headquarters DAKC in the nearby Navi Mumbai. On May 3, SBI held a meeting to shortlist an RP after issuing a request for proposal in April for a new RP. RCom's committee of creditors will have to approve a new RP with a 66 per cent vote after the NCLT starts the insolvency process.

The Mumbai bench comprising of VP Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy directed the existing RP to file a progress report by May 30 when it will hear the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Communications RCom bankrupt RCom bankruptcy NCLT Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp