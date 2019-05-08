Home Business

H-1B fee hike by US to hit Indian IT firms

“The IT companies will have to rethink hiring skilled foreign workers (on location) in the US and perhaps there might be a drive towards shifting more work to India from the US,” a CEO said.

Published: 08th May 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

visa, H-1B, H1-B, passport

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what may come as another concern for Indian IT firms operating in the United States, the Donald Trump administration is proposing a hike in H-1B visa fee in order to increase funding for expansion of an apprentice programme, which trains American youths in technology-related work.

“In FY 2020, the (Labour) Department included a budget of $160 million to continue our expansion of apprenticeship programmes, along with a proposal to increase H-1B (visa fee) to fund additional apprenticeship activities,” US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta was quoted as telling lawmakers.

READ MORE | US to propose hike in H-1B application fee: Labour Secretary

Acosta, however, did not give details of proposed increase in H-1B filing fee and as to which categories of applicants it would be enforced on. He also told lawmakers that the Labour Department has also made changes to the H-1B application forms to ensure greater transparency and to better protect American workers from employers seeking to misuse the programme.

Analysts felt the impact of this decision is likely to fall on the Indian IT companies, which account for a lion’s share of H-1B applications.

“The IT companies will have to rethink hiring skilled foreign workers (on location) in the US and perhaps there might be a drive towards shifting more work to India from the US,” Vivek Tandon, CEO of EB5 BRICS told TNIE.

In FY18, a total of 419,637 H-1B petitions were received from about 207 countries. India accounted for 73.9 per cent of these applications.

In the same year, a total of 331,098 H-1B petitions we r e approved. The total numbers of H-1B approved petitions for five Indian IT majors - including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra Americas Inc and HCL America Inc - were 22,429.

This is not the first time in recent times when the US administration has made changes in granting H-1B, which affected Indian IT firms.

WHY THE HIKE

The Trump administration is proposing a hike in H-1B visa fee to increase funding for expansion of an apprentice programme, which trains American youths in technology-related work

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H-1B fee hike H-1B fee United States H-1B H-1B visa
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp