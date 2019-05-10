Air India to offer last-minute flyers up to 40 per cent discount in ticket fares

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passengers who take a flight last-minute due to an emergency are often faced with high ticket prices. In a move that could help such flyers, state-run Air India has decided to provide up to 40 per cent discounts for tickets booked about three hours ahead of departure.

The decision by the national carrier will come as a huge respite to travellers, especially in the backdrop of airfares that have shot through the roof post the grounding of Jet Airways.

“Such high prices are a deterrent and the national carrier has therefore decided for the domestic sector that very last moment inventory, that is, available seats within three hours of departure, would be sold at a hefty discount, normally exceeding 40 per cent of the selling price,” Air India said in a statement.

According to the officials, the decision was taken during a commercial review meeting of the national carrier.

“Tickets can be purchased from all outlets including Air India booking counters, Air India mobile app, Air India website and travel agents,” added the statement.

Last month also, Air India had extended similar “special” fares exclusively to Jet Airways passengers who were left stranded at international stations due to last-minute cancellation of tickets.

SpiceJet, which has rolled out business-class services on some of the routes, has also offered some discount on its business-class facility.