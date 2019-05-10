Home Business

Air India to offer last-minute flyers up to 40 per cent discount in ticket fares

Air India has decided to sell the very last minutes inventory within three hours of departure at a "hefty discount," the airline said in a statement, without quantifying the discount.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passengers who take a flight last-minute due to an emergency are often faced with high ticket prices. In a move that could help such flyers, state-run Air India has decided to provide up to 40 per cent discounts for tickets booked about three hours ahead of departure.

The decision by the national carrier will come as a huge respite to travellers, especially in the backdrop of airfares that have shot through the roof post the grounding of Jet Airways.

“Such high prices are a deterrent and the national carrier has therefore decided for the domestic sector that very last moment inventory, that is, available seats within three hours of departure, would be sold at a hefty discount, normally exceeding 40 per cent of the selling price,” Air India said in a statement.
According to the officials, the decision was taken during a commercial review meeting of the national carrier.

“Tickets can be purchased from all outlets including Air India booking counters, Air India mobile app, Air India website and travel agents,” added the statement.

Last month also, Air India had extended similar “special” fares exclusively to Jet Airways passengers who were left stranded at international stations due to last-minute cancellation of tickets.

SpiceJet, which has rolled out business-class services on some of the routes, has also offered some discount on its business-class facility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Air India Discount last-minute booking Jet Airways crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp