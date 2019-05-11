Home Business

Larsen and Toubro sees 8 per cent rise in net profit for March quarter; 21 per cent for FY19

Gross revenue for the fourth quarter of FY19 rose 10 per cent on year at Rs 44,934 crore and the full year revenues grew 18 per cent to Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

Published: 11th May 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

L&T CFO R Shankar (L) and CEO SN Subrahmanyan at a press meet | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) net profit for the January-March quarter of financial year 2018-19 rose 8 per cent on year to Rs 3,418 crore, and for the full fiscal, the consolidated net profit was up 21 per cent at Rs 8,905 crore.

Gross revenue for the fourth quarter of FY19 rose 10 per cent on year at Rs 44,934 crore and the full year revenues grew 18 per cent to Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

The company’s board on Friday recommended a dividend of Rs 18 per share.
Despite challenging business conditions, the order book has grown 14 per cent YoY to Rs 56,538 crore in the March quarter, and the international order book was higher at 31 per cent of the order inflow during the quarter, L&T said. “Domestic orders have been a little disappointing, but (it was) more than made up by the international orders,” said R Shankar Raman, whole-time director and chief financial officer of the company.

Private sector orders are beginning to look up, Raman said. The airport orders added to the private sector capex moving up, as also some commercial real estate, he said. Continued leverage seen in many balance sheets, buying of assets through NCLT process, have all slowed down private capex and private sector will have to have strong business case to make an investment, Raman said.
For the full fiscal, L&T had an order inflow of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, up 16 per cent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
L&T Larsen and Tourbo net profit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp