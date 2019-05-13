Boeing says 'confident' US-China trade talks will succeed 

By PTI

NEW YORK: Boeing is "confident" US-China trade talks will yield an agreement, a Boeing spokesman said Monday after Beijing retaliated against higher US tariffs and the aircraft manufacturer appeared to be a potential target for additional reprisals.

As the year-long trade conflict escalated, the editor of party-owned Chinese newspaper Global Times said Monday that Beijing as might cut Boeing orders as well as purchases of US farm products.

"We're confident the US and China will continue trade discussions and come to an agreement that benefits both US and Chinese manufacturers and consumers," a Boeing spokesman told AFP in an email.