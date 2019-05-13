Home Business

Boeing says 'confident' US-China trade talks will succeed 

Beijing might cut Boeing orders as well as purchases of US farm products.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Boeing

Boeing's logo (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Boeing is "confident" US-China trade talks will yield an agreement, a Boeing spokesman said Monday after Beijing retaliated against higher US tariffs and the aircraft manufacturer appeared to be a potential target for additional reprisals.

As the year-long trade conflict escalated, the editor of party-owned Chinese newspaper Global Times said Monday that Beijing as might cut Boeing orders as well as purchases of US farm products.

"We're confident the US and China will continue trade discussions and come to an agreement that benefits both US and Chinese manufacturers and consumers," a Boeing spokesman told AFP in an email.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boeing US China trade war trade war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp