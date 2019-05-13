Home Business

IBBI mulls option for firms to back out of insolvency

Here too, the application must be moved by the applicant and not the resolution professional. 

Published: 13th May 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Corporate insolvency and resolution is a work in progress. To smooth out its kinks, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) had, last week, proposed additional changes, allowing companies to withdraw an application from undergoing the insolvency process. Such an option doesn’t exist now, and as a result though, several applications are filed; the Adjudicating Authority has shot them down. It also kept promoters away from regaining control despite lenders’ blessings. 

Last week, IBBI issued a new set of draft regulations and has invited comments. As part of the proposals, besides allowing withdrawal of applications, IBBI also proposed easing financial support to liquidators in the event of an entity undergoing liquidation.

Under Section 12A of IBC, IBBI proposes to allow the withdrawal of application admitted under Section 7, 9 or 10 of the Code, on an application made by the applicant with the approval of 90 per cent voting share of the Committee of Creditors (CoC). Such an option could give promoters another shot to regain control despite defaulting on debt obligations. In the recent past, there have been several judgments on withdrawal under Section 12A. In one instance, the CoC unanimously approved withdrawal of the application, but the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal held that the resolution professional cannot file such an application, as only the applicant can move for withdrawal before the Adjudicating Authority. In another instance, withdrawal wasn’t allowed as CIRP regulations do not permit withdrawal after the issue of invitation of Expression of Interest. 

These may be consigned to history if the draft regulations are notified. If so, the Code will allow withdrawal any time. That is, before and after the constitution of the CoC and even after invitation of Expression of Interest, but only in exceptional cases. Here too, the application must be moved by the applicant and not the resolution professional. 

Meanwhile, sometimes the liquidator faces an acute shortage of funds and in some cases, the assets of the corporate debtor aren’t enough to cover even the liquidation cost. Hence, it was suggested that the cost of liquidation may be borne by the financial creditors upfront and the same may be recovered from sale of assets.

This may, however, be burdensome for retail individual creditors and it’s therefore proposed that secured institutional financial creditors may be obliged to bring in interim finance to run the corporate debtor as a going concern or liquidate the CD, if there are no liquid assets available to defray these expenses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp