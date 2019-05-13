Sun Pharma falls by 9.39 per cent to Rs 396.85

By UNI

MUMBAI: Sun Pharma on Monday slid by 9.39 per cent to Rs 396.85 the top losers in the 30-share Sensex pack at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Other losers were Yes Bank by 5.58 pc to Rs 154.85, Tata Motors DVR by 4.48 pc to Rs 85.35, Tata Steel by 3.22 pc to Rs 471.60 and IndusInd Bank by 3.20 pc to Rs 1394.50.

The gainers were HDFC by 1.06 pc to Rs 1951.70, Hind Unilever by 0.87 pc to Rs 1701.75, Infosys by 0.56 pc to Rs 720.05, Bajaj Finance by 0.24 pc to Rs 2928.55 and Coal India by 0.23 pc to Rs 242.10.