Home Business

ED grills Chanda, Deepak Kochhar for second day

Agency probes involvement of other family members, personal account transactions

Published: 15th May 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and husband Deepak Kochhar arrive at the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for about eight hours on Monday, former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar appeared before the agency on Tuesday too in connection with the money laundering case registered against them.
“There were many queries to be answered, so the questioning required more time. Today also we have recorded their statement,” an ED official said, adding that this time, they were more “open and cooperative”. 

Both Chanda Kochhar and her husband arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s headquarters on time at 11.30 am and finished recording their statement, which was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the investigating officer of the case, they said.

“The broad line of questioning concerned the involvement of some other family members, transfer of money from personal accounts and the personal involvement of the couple in Videocon group as well as the total declaration of assets. We had already asked them to give all the details of their assets, deposits and shareholding with any company in India and abroad,” the official added, refusing to divulge any further details.

The Kochhars were supposed to depose before the agency early this month, but they had then sought an extension which was allowed, they said. The two have been questioned earlier too in Mumbai in March.
Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law and Deepak’s brother, Rajiv Kochhar, has also been grilled by the ED multiple times in the case. Rajiv is the founder of Singapore-based Avista Advisory and was questioned by the CBI too about his company’s role in the restructuring of the loans in question, sources said.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the PMLA early this year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning `1,875-crore loans by ICICI Bank to the Videocon group. This ED action was based on an FIR registered by the CBI.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp