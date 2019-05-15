Jet Airways shares continue to fall for 3rd day; tank nearly 7 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways continued to fall for the third straight session Wednesday, dropping nearly 7 per cent, after four senior executives, including chief executive Vinay Dube and his deputy Amit Agarwal, quit the ailing airline.

After a weak opening, the scrip further tumbled 6.85 per cent to Rs 120.25 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares slumped 6.90 per cent to Rs 120. In top-level exodus at grounded Jet Airways, four senior executives have quit the ailing airline.

Amid lenders scrambling to find a suitor, the cash-starved carrier on Tuesday announced the exit of three executives -- Dube, Agarwal and Company Secretary Kuldeep Sharma -- while a source said the carrier's Chief People Officer Rahul Taneja has also put in his papers.

Shares of Jet Airways had on Tuesday plunged over 7 per cent and had plummeted over 8 per cent Monday.

Jet Airways stopped flying from April 17 after it ran out of cash.