Home Business

Jet Airways shares continue to fall for 3rd day; tank nearly 7 per cent

After a weak opening, the scrip further tumbled 6.85 per cent to Rs 120.25 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

Published: 15th May 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways continued to fall for the third straight session Wednesday, dropping nearly 7 per cent, after four senior executives, including chief executive Vinay Dube and his deputy Amit Agarwal, quit the ailing airline.

After a weak opening, the scrip further tumbled 6.85 per cent to Rs 120.25 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares slumped 6.90 per cent to Rs 120. In top-level exodus at grounded Jet Airways, four senior executives have quit the ailing airline.

Amid lenders scrambling to find a suitor, the cash-starved carrier on Tuesday announced the exit of three executives -- Dube, Agarwal and Company Secretary Kuldeep Sharma -- while a source said the carrier's Chief People Officer Rahul Taneja has also put in his papers.

Shares of Jet Airways had on Tuesday plunged over 7 per cent and had plummeted over 8 per cent Monday.

Jet Airways stopped flying from April 17 after it ran out of cash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet airways Vinay Dube Amit Agarwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp