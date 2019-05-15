Home Business

Puri Constructions guilty of profiteering under GST, asked to refund Rs 15.90 lakh to home buyers

The effective pre-GST tax incidence on under-construction housing property was 15-18 per cent, which was reduced to 12 per cent with input tax credit (ITC) post GST roll out.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The anti-profiteering authority has found Delhi-based Puri Constructions guilty of not passing GST rate cut benefit, and asked it to refund Rs 15.90 lakh, to 92 home buyers.

The order was passed by the National Anti Profiteering Authority (NAA) based on a complaint filed by a buyer of a flat in 'Anand Vilas Project' of Puri Construction in Faridabad, Haryana.

The applicant had booked the flat on May 9, 2017, and complained that the benefit of lower taxes the following rollout of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1, 2017, was not passed on by way of reduction in prices.

The effective pre-GST tax incidence on under-construction housing property was 15-18 per cent, which was reduced to 12 per cent with input tax credit (ITC) post GST roll out.

Later, the applicant wanted to withdraw his application saying that he was satisfied with the explanation provided by the builder, the Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP) disallowed the applicant saying there was no such provision under the GST law.

On investigation, the DGAP found that out of the 512 flats constructed in the project, sale consideration was received only in case of 155 flats, making the buyers eligible for ITC benefits.

The DGAP found that out of these 155 flats, the ITC benefit was passed on to only 63 flat-owners and hence 92 flat buyers were denied the benefit of rate reduction to the tune of Rs 15.90 lakh post GST roll out.

"The respondent (Puri Constructions) was directed to pass on Rs 15,90,239, along with interest at 18 per cent per annum to these 92 flat buyers from the dates from which the above amount was collected by him from the buyers till the payment is made," the NAA said.

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said "fear of anti-profiteering provision has kept a check on PAN-India GST fuelled inflation rate.

With the new government, we shall expect numerous changes in GST structure also, which would again highlight the need for a quasi-judicial body like NAA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puri Constructions GST Home buyers Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp