Trading firms can apply for feed-grade corn import by May 31: Commerce Ministry

Published: 15th May 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Commerce Ministry has extended the timeline till May 31 for state trading enterprises (STEs) to submit applications for the import of feed-grade maize or corn.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the ministry, in a notice said that applications were invited from STEs for importing feed-grade maize under the TRQ (tariff rate quota) scheme at 15 per cent customs duty during 2019-20 fiscal year.

The imports were allowed only for poultry firms on an actual user basis. As STEs were not able to submit applications till April, they have sought an extension of the timeline.

"The last date for filing applications for import of feed-grade maize by the STEs is extended till May 31 this year," it said.

In April, the directorate permitted the import of feed grade maize at a concessional import duty of 15 per cent with a view to meeting shortage of poultry feed in the country. Import of up to 1 lakh tonne feed grade maize is allowed on actual user condition.

This decision was taken after the government received many representations from the poultry sector, highlighting an unprecedented shortage of feed grade maize mainly because of drought, pest attack and a significant reduction in cultivable areas.

